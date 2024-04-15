B&D White Capital Company LLC Grows Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lee Financial Co purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $59.30. 448,960 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,786. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $61.18. The company has a market capitalization of $27.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.50 and its 200 day moving average is $55.25.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.