B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

B&D White Capital Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 1.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $181.12. 341,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,755. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $148.75 and a twelve month high of $192.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.90.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

