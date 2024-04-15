Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $280.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Barclays increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James increased their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock opened at $235.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $229.85 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $240.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.11. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.05%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

