Bellway (LON:BWY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,780 ($35.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,170 ($27.46).
Bellway Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,538 ($32.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,711.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,513.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,903 ($24.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,898 ($36.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43.
Bellway Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 6,166.67%.
About Bellway
Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.
