Bellway (LON:BWY) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bellway (LON:BWY – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 2,780 ($35.19) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 2,170 ($27.46).

Bellway Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of BWY stock opened at GBX 2,538 ($32.12) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,711.48 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,513.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78. Bellway has a 12-month low of GBX 1,903 ($24.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,898 ($36.68). The company has a market capitalization of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,410.00, a P/E/G ratio of 56.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Bellway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Bellway’s dividend payout ratio is 6,166.67%.

Insider Transactions at Bellway

About Bellway

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney acquired 1,131 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,638 ($33.39) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($37,762.03). 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

