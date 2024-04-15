Benchmark Trims Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON) Target Price to $3.00

Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 292.16% from the company’s current price.
Tenon Medical Stock Performance
NASDAQ:TNON traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $0.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,337. Tenon Medical has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.23.
Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter. Tenon Medical had a negative net margin of 532.14% and a negative return on equity of 934.11%.
Tenon Medical Company Profile
Tenon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the development of surgical implant systems to treat severe lower back pain in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers CATAMARAN SI-Joint Fusion System to fuse sacroiliac joints (SI-Joints) to treat SI-Joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain; and features fixation device that passes through the axial and sagittal planes of the ilium and sacrum, as well as stabilizes and transfixes the SI joints.
