Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 7,240 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 161.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,240 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,662,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,168,000 after buying an additional 498,995 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,355,000 after purchasing an additional 535,244 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kroger by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,833,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,551,000 after purchasing an additional 511,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.08.

Kroger Price Performance

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $55.22 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.49. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $42.10 and a twelve month high of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 39.19%.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

