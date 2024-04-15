Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $484,000 Holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 39.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,586 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO opened at $50.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.58. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.37 and a fifty-two week high of $50.76.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.