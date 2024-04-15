Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $716,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,367 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after buying an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK in the first quarter valued at approximately $467,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 37,192 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,991 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of GSK in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

GSK stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.70. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $33.33 and a 1 year high of $43.84. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.3564 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.82%.

About GSK

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

