Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $807,000 Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,127 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,907 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in UBS Group by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of UBS Group by 118.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on UBS shares. StockNews.com raised UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale raised shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $32.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.228 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

About UBS Group

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Further Reading

