Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $875,000 Holdings in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Onsemi by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Onsemi by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $761,615,000 after buying an additional 136,908 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Onsemi by 122,198.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Onsemi by 26.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,812,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $540,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Onsemi by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,139,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,743,216 shares in the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Onsemi Stock Performance

NASDAQ ON opened at $67.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. Onsemi has a 12-month low of $61.47 and a 12-month high of $111.35. The company has a market capitalization of $28.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ON. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Onsemi in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.79.

Onsemi Company Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

