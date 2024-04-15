Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,246 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 98.4% in the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on SNY. StockNews.com cut shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Sanofi Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $46.84 on Monday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $42.63 and a 52-week high of $57.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.60 and a 200 day moving average of $48.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.05). Sanofi had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.02 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $1.478 per share. This represents a yield of 2.98%. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.47%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

