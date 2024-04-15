Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 47.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,706 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shell by 2.8% in the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 830 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 16,417 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Shell by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $72.56 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $55.78 and a 52 week high of $73.94. The company has a market cap of $233.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The energy company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.28. Shell had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $80.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 48.59%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

