Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 417 Shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,191 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,793 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.8% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 6,047 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total value of $1,268,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,437,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,932 shares of company stock worth $3,693,663 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $253.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of CRL opened at $241.34 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $252.64 and its 200 day moving average is $220.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.40.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

