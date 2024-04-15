Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 56 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,598 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter valued at $160,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 40.6% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 51,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Travelers Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TRV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $194.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $213.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.94.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares in the company, valued at $3,147,865.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 26,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.76, for a total value of $5,666,437.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,291,671.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $8,076,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,147,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,775 shares of company stock worth $23,343,903 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TRV opened at $222.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $195.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.33 and a 52 week high of $232.75.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $7.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.10 by $1.91. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 31.27%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.