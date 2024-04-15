Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Sells 751 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 751 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Hologic by 91.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $77.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.02 and a 12 month high of $87.88.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.32 million. Hologic had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Hologic’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 1,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total transaction of $111,647.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,802.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Karleen Marie Oberton sold 14,940 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,793,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,846 shares of company stock valued at $2,473,443 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Hologic from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup upgraded Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

