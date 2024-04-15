BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,030,000 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the March 15th total of 10,030,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,610,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

BHP Group Trading Up 1.9 %

BHP stock opened at $59.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.12. BHP Group has a 52-week low of $54.28 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHP. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its holdings in BHP Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 18,699 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Strategic Planning Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 18,687 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 302.6% in the 1st quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 34,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 25,680 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,212 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 19,173 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHP. Citigroup raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

About BHP Group

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

