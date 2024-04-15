Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Sell” from Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Strong Sell” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th.

BIG stock opened at $3.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. Big Lots has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Big Lots will post -10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Big Lots by 32.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 8.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Big Lots by 1.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots during the first quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Big Lots by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

