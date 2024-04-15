Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given New $240.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) had its price target reduced by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $270.00 to $240.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $239.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price objective on shares of Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $298.96.

Get Biogen alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Biogen

Biogen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $198.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of -0.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $220.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $237.74. Biogen has a twelve month low of $197.78 and a twelve month high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen will post 15.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Biogen news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky acquired 455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,929.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 882 shares of company stock worth $202,030 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.