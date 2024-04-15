Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) CFO Sells $19,000.00 in Stock

Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Get Free Report) CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $19,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Friday, March 22nd, Mark Leonard Singleton sold 5,541 shares of Bioventus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $29,865.99.

BVS stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $4.63. 217,270 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,130. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Bioventus Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.86 and a 52 week high of $6.08.

Bioventus ( NYSE:BVS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Bioventus had a negative net margin of 30.49% and a positive return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $135.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.84 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bioventus Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Bioventus by 11.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bioventus by 2.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 153,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 15.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 1,845.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bioventus by 57.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 6,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bioventus from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th.

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

