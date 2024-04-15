Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Free Report) by 20.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,928 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC owned 0.27% of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PID. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 35,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 94,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 58,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 57.9% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. 46.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PID traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $17.67. 332,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.25 and its 200-day moving average is $17.73. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.80 million, a P/E ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a $0.1753 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of foreign securities with high dividend growth. PID was launched on Sep 15, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

