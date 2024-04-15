Bison Wealth LLC Buys 282 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,098,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the third quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 34,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,361,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Accenture by 284.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortress Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Accenture by 5.4% during the third quarter. Fortress Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Accenture from $335.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Trading Up 0.3 %

Accenture stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $316.25. 1,117,359 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,050. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $360.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.00. Accenture plc has a one year low of $261.68 and a one year high of $387.51. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total value of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 3,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.80, for a total transaction of $1,119,118.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,417,957.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $11,146,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.