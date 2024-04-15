Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 15,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd now owns 61,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $6,088,000. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.46, for a total value of $962,584.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $3,532,080.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 11,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.71, for a total transaction of $2,367,722.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,953,352.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of American Tower from $235.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.36.

View Our Latest Stock Report on American Tower

American Tower Stock Performance

NYSE AMT traded down $2.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $176.89. 786,262 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,372,759. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $154.58 and a 12-month high of $219.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $193.88 and a 200-day moving average of $193.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($1.16). American Tower had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 203.77%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.