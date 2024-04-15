Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 1,149.9% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 170,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,729,000 after buying an additional 156,982 shares in the last quarter. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,606,000. Oder Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 37,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 865.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 77,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,032,000 after purchasing an additional 69,093 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

SPGP stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.17. The stock had a trading volume of 59,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,125. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.61. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.