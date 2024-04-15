Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.7% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $9,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 102,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 615,380,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,679,820,000 after purchasing an additional 614,779,852 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,057,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,649,000 after buying an additional 690,119 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,823,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,090,000 after buying an additional 2,235,952 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,044,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,862,000 after buying an additional 2,351,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,285,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,153,000 after buying an additional 499,533 shares during the last quarter.

SPLG traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $60.05. The company had a trading volume of 4,882,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,682,066. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.48 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69. The stock has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.05 and its 200 day moving average is $55.80.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

