Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,158 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bison Wealth LLC decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,871 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 8,322 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in General Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,027 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 3.2% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 2,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 5.5% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $154.96. 2,382,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,996,672. The firm has a market cap of $169.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. General Electric has a 52-week low of $76.38 and a 52-week high of $158.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.19.

General Electric Increases Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.13. General Electric had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

Insider Activity at General Electric

In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total transaction of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,552,351.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 22,055 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total transaction of $3,195,107.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,153,863.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Holston sold 13,601 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.55, for a total value of $1,843,615.55. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,351.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Vertical Research started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on General Electric from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.07.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

