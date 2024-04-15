BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $803.61 Million (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 15th. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $803.61 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be purchased for $64,709.14 or 1.00486400 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00010536 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00011120 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001374 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00013397 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00010952 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000054 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $60.02 or 0.00093200 BTC.

About BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. It launched on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 65,027.60629428 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,087,944.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

