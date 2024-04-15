BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) Price Reaches $63,054.19 on Major Exchanges

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 15th. In the last seven days, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded down 12% against the dollar. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a total market cap of $783.06 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can currently be bought for $63,054.19 or 0.99985518 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is a coin. It was first traded on February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official website is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

Buying and Selling BITCOIN ADDITIONAL

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 65,027.60629428 USD and is up 1.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,087,944.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

