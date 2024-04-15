BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 18,568 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $208,147.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,148,234 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,703.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,109 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $71,841.84.

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 40,094 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.82 per share, for a total transaction of $473,911.08.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 23,774 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $279,819.98.

On Thursday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.68 per share, for a total transaction of $167,222.56.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.95 per share, for a total transaction of $426,650.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.49. The company had a trading volume of 33,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,538. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.34. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 12 month low of $9.86 and a 12 month high of $12.31.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter worth $141,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

