Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.90.

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $26.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,801. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.88. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $30.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 37.94%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLMN. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

