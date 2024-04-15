BMO Capital Markets Increases Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $53.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.31.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on LNT

Alliant Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT opened at $48.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.46. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a one year low of $45.15 and a one year high of $56.26.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $961.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Lisa M. Barton bought 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after purchasing an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,677,000 after acquiring an additional 117,777 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

(Get Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.