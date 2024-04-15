BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $311.40 and last traded at $313.88. 955,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 1,206,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.73.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.20 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $322.92 and a 200-day moving average of $244.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Company Profile

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

