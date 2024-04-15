BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires 159 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VOE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 358.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 186.9% in the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VOE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.45. The stock had a trading volume of 118,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $149.75 and its 200-day moving average is $141.39.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.