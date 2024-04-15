BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Acquires Shares of 639 iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJK. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

IJK stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. The company had a trading volume of 35,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,271. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.63 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.13.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

