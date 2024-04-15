BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $111.80. 13,383 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,646. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $92.79 and a 1 year high of $118.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.66 and a 200-day moving average of $108.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

