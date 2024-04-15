BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $123,000 Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,391 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BALL. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $533,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,319,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $2,863,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $621,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $1,181,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BALL traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.95. 188,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,809,824. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.89. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $67.97.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Ball had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 23.81%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ball news, insider Daniel William Fisher acquired 3,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, for a total transaction of $249,782.64. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 111,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,222,068.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on BALL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ball from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Ball from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, March 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.58.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

