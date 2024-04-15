BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $45,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 599.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 873,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,800,000 after purchasing an additional 748,287 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,522,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,874,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,540,000 after acquiring an additional 219,620 shares during the last quarter. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $10,582,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,875,000 after acquiring an additional 108,865 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, reaching $54.53. 99,780 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,913. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

