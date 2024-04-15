BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $923,000 Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15,568.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,455 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,824,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,101,329,000 after buying an additional 282,248 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,092,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,415,902,000 after buying an additional 181,948 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,595,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $785,760,000 after buying an additional 47,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,298,958 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,474,000 after buying an additional 142,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Fortive from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.31.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE:FTV traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $82.52. The company had a trading volume of 97,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The company has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 33.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortive

In other Fortive news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,855 shares in the company, valued at $5,336,849.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 40,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.28, for a total value of $3,523,416.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,336,849.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock valued at $5,475,122 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

