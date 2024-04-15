BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $62,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $442,477,000. Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the third quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after purchasing an additional 971,032 shares during the period. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the second quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,113,000 after acquiring an additional 836,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,925,000 after acquiring an additional 793,445 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLR stock traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $141.40. 117,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,968,491. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $86.33 and a one year high of $154.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $142.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 164.31%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.33.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

