BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AESI. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $123,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $674,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Atlas Energy Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $937,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AESI traded down $0.66 on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 331,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,994. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.28 and a 1 year high of $24.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Atlas Energy Solutions ( NYSE:AESI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $141.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

In other news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Richard W. Schmidt sold 21,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total transaction of $472,204.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,119,553 shares in the company, valued at $25,122,769.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $84,178.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,582,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,728,401.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 246,860 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,121. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AESI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlas Energy Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

