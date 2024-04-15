BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases 150 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 55,360 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 21,643 shares during the last quarter. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $2,288,000. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $575,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $8,034,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,350,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,432,266. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market capitalization of $140.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.47.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

