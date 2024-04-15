BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Get iShares U.S. Technology ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. The company had a trading volume of 144,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 828,061. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.51 and a 200 day moving average of $122.41. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $137.54.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.