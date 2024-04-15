BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 170 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 10.4% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,859,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at $1,031,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 424.0% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,568 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 23,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in DuPont de Nemours by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,585,000 after acquiring an additional 17,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 178,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,381. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.14 and a 52-week high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

