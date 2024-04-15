BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Takes $35,000 Position in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 99.9% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,340,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,688,000 after buying an additional 670,130 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 424,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,708 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 166,122 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 71,846 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in The New America High Income Fund by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 163,226 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC boosted its stake in The New America High Income Fund by 203.5% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 122,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 82,190 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HYB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $7.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,934. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.97. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

