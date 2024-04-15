BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 922.2% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1,148.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000.

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $75.71. The stock had a trading volume of 111,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 402,252. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

