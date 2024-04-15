Bone ShibaSwap Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $141.74 Million (BONE)

Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. In the last week, Bone ShibaSwap has traded down 20.4% against the dollar. One Bone ShibaSwap token can now be purchased for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000958 BTC on popular exchanges. Bone ShibaSwap has a total market capitalization of $141.74 million and approximately $10.76 million worth of Bone ShibaSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bone ShibaSwap Profile

Bone ShibaSwap’s launch date was July 5th, 2021. Bone ShibaSwap’s total supply is 249,999,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 229,917,843 tokens. The official website for Bone ShibaSwap is www.shibatoken.com. The Reddit community for Bone ShibaSwap is https://reddit.com/r/shibarmy. Bone ShibaSwap’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bone ShibaSwap is shytoshikusama.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bone ShibaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Bone ShibaSwap (BONE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bone ShibaSwap has a current supply of 249,999,401.82484713 with 229,923,350.6228802 in circulation. The last known price of Bone ShibaSwap is 0.61164338 USD and is up 6.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 145 active market(s) with $11,120,893.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.shibatoken.com/.”

