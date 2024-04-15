Boral Limited (ASX:BLD) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.26 Per Share

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is a positive change from Boral’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.

Boral Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Get Boral alerts:

Boral Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Boral Limited operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in Australia. The company operates through Construction Materials and Property segments. It engages in cement infrastructure, bitumen, construction materials recycling, asphalt, and concrete batching operations. The company also offers construction materials concrete, asphalt, quarries, cement, recycling, and concrete placing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.