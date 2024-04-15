BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) PT Raised to $44.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas cut BorgWarner from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BorgWarner from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $44.30.

NYSE:BWA opened at $33.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.30. BorgWarner has a 1 year low of $29.51 and a 1 year high of $50.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.34. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.31.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 3.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.48%.

In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BorgWarner news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total value of $93,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 252,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,885,486.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,503 shares of company stock worth $9,015,478. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,267,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $211,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951,783 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,668,438 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $346,614,000 after acquiring an additional 948,659 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

