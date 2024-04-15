Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.69

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2398752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Borr Drilling Stock Down 1.7 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $876.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.13 and a beta of 3.02.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.

Borr Drilling Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,007,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 171.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

About Borr Drilling

(Get Free Report)

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

See Also

