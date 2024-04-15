Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.69

Shares of Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.69 and last traded at $5.76, with a volume of 2398752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.85.
Separately, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Borr Drilling from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Borr Drilling had a return on equity of 2.38% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $220.60 million for the quarter.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BORR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 84.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,320,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,906,000 after acquiring an additional 5,625,213 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,191,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931,841 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,007,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,604,908 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Borr Drilling by 171.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,128,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in Borr Drilling in the second quarter valued at about $8,086,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.12% of the company’s stock.
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
