Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 500 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPC. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 438.5% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W. P. Carey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WPC traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.10. 721,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,382,814. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.73. W. P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.36 and a twelve month high of $74.66. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

W. P. Carey ( NYSE:WPC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.14. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $410.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.40%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.36.

About W. P. Carey

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

Further Reading

