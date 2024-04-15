Bourgeon Capital Management LLC Acquires 783 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $6,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jacobs Solutions Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $0.32 on Monday, hitting $144.33. 210,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 665,461. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $147.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.35. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.00 and a 52 week high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

Insider Activity at Jacobs Solutions

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $1,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 555,138 shares in the company, valued at $85,047,141.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.20, for a total value of $229,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,711,532.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,838 shares of company stock valued at $2,393,710 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on J. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Argus boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.08.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

